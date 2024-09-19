            

      ICC announces record prize money for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

      The prize money extends beyond the knockout stages, as each group stage win will now be rewarded with $31,154, reflecting a 78% increase from last year’s $17,500.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 19, 2024 9:21 AM
      Furthermore, teams that exit during the group stage, there is a base prize of $112,500 awarded to all 10 participating teams, totalling $1.125 million. (Image source: ICC)

      The ICC have lifted the total prize pool for the 2024 edition to $7,958,080 (US$) — more than double that of the 2023 edition.

      This ensures that the winners of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will walk away with a staggering $2.34 million, marking a 134% increase from the $1 million awarded to the champions, Australia, in 2023.

      The runners-up will also benefit from a 134% rise, securing $1.17 million in the upcoming edition. The semi-finalists will receive $675,000 each, more than three times their 2023 payout.

      Furthermore, teams that exit during the group stage, there is a base prize of $112,500 awarded to all 10 participating teams, totalling $1.125 million.

      Teams finishing fifth to eighth will earn $270,000 each, and teams finishing ninth and 10th earn $135,000 each.

      The marquee event is set to go underway on 3 October. All group matches will be completed prior to 15 October, before all eyes shift to the semi-finals scheduled for 17 and 18 October. The victors of semi-final one and two will then face off in the ultimate showdown for the Women’s T20 World Cup trophy on 20 October.


