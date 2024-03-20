ID Fresh partners with Tata Motors; inducts the first batch of zero-emission Ace EVs

ID Fresh Food announced that it has partnered with Tata Motors to convert their entire delivery fleet to electric. 50 percent of iD Fresh Food’s delivery fleet will be converted by 2025 and the remaining 50 percent by 2027. The company has procured its maiden batch of Ace EV for their Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi markets and the plan is to convert its entire fleet to EV, across India, US and UAE markets.

While the transition is aimed at reducing environmental impact and improving efficiency, the company has also taken up several initiatives to create a more sustainable way of doing business, as part of its ESG commitment. Sustainability, the company believes, is an imperative, not a choice. Transitioning towards an eco-friendlier mode of transportation aligns with iD Fresh’s core brand values of supporting the health and well-being of the people and the planet.

The new Ace EV is co-developed in rich collaboration with its users, has successfully completed stringent real-world market trials. Supported by a diligently curated ecosystem, the Ace EV comes with a holistic solution for hassle free e-cargo mobility and 5-year comprehensive maintenance package. Its robust performance with 100% uptime received an overwhelming response from customers. The Ace EV’s supporting ecosystem includes development and deployment of charging infrastructure, setting up of dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime, deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the next-gen optimal fleet management solution, support of Tata UniEVerse, the proven enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies, and partnerships with the country’s leading financiers for availing funding.

Commenting on the company’s green transition, Rajat Diwaker, India CEO, iD Fresh Food, said, “With the demand for nutritious ingredients and environmentally-conscious sourcing becoming more pronounced, businesses today are taking steps to phase out artificial ingredients, such as flavours, colours, and preservatives. iD Fresh has been ahead of the curve in many ways. We aspire to evolve into a fully sustainable business by partnering with diverse stakeholders and nurturing an all-inclusive outlook that includes the people and the planet. That’s something our consumers value as much as we do! We couldn’t have asked for a more committed partner than Tata Motors, the market leader in the EV segment, to help drive iD Fresh’s green transition.”

Given the high greenhouse gas emissions, urban air pollution, and growing dependence on oil imports, environmental consciousness is the need of the hour. However, that’s not the sole factor responsible for the growing appeal of EVs across the globe. Reduced production costs, the ease of maintenance, and rise in fuel prices are noteworthy reasons too.

Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors, said, "Tata Motors is committed to democratise e-cargo mobility solutions in the country. Our partnership with iD represents another significant milestone in our journey that benefit both our customers and the environment. The Ace EV has surpassed its customers’ expectations for its best-in-class performance, and we are confident that iD Fresh Foods will enjoy benefits of ACE EV ecosystem with lower TCO, best-in-class uptime and better driving comfort, while making its supply chain greener.”

An electric, zero-emission approach will not only help businesses address the climate change crisis more effectively, but also provide a more cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable way to chart their growth.