Infosys lets go of more trainees in Mysuru, offers alternative career paths

Infosys has reportedly terminated another 30-45 trainees from its Mysuru campus on March 26, after they failed to pass internal assessments, sources told Moneycontrol.

This move comes just two months after the company let go of 350 trainees from the same campus. These individuals were onboarded after an extended wait of over 2.5 years.

To support the impacted trainees, Infosys is offering an alternative career path through its Business Process Management (BPM) division. The company will provide 12 weeks of training for potential BPM roles, sponsorship for the BPM course for those who choose this option, a one-month ex-gratia payment and a relieving letter for trainees unwilling to take the BPM route

For those choosing not to continue with Infosys, the company will arrange transportation from Mysuru to Bengaluru, along with a standard travel allowance to their hometown. Trainees can also stay at the Employee Care Centre in Mysuru until their departure.

The affected trainees have been asked to submit their travel and accommodation preferences by March 27, 2025.

No Labour Law Violations, Says Karnataka Labour Department On February 27, the Karnataka Labour Department cleared Infosys of any labour law violations concerning the termination of trainees.

Officials stated that since these individuals were not full-time employees but apprenticeship trainees, their dismissal does not qualify as a layoff under labour laws.

"They were all only trainees, and some underwent training for three months. We cannot call it a layoff, so these labour laws are not applicable in such cases. There is no employer-employee relationship at all," a department source said.

Earlier, the Union Labour Ministry had directed the Karnataka Labour Commissioner and Labour Secretary to investigate the matter following reports of layoffs. Labour department officials visited Infosys’ Bengaluru and Mysuru campuses to assess the situation.