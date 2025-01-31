            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • ipg-ceo-philippe-krakowsky-set-for-50-million-golden-parachute-amid-omnicom-merger-deal-55158

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky set for $50 million 'golden parachute' amid Omnicom merger deal

The final compensation figures will depend on IPG’s valuation when the deal closes, currently projected for the second half of 2025.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2025 12:55 PM
IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky set for $50 million 'golden parachute' amid Omnicom merger deal
IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky is guaranteed a role as co-Chief Operating Officer of the merged entity and a reported “golden parachute” worth approximately $49 million. (Image: IPG Mediabrands)

The proposed Omnicom-Interpublic Group (IPG) merger is expected to drive cost savings of up to $750 million annually, but at a steep cost—potential job losses on a massive scale, according to media reports.

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky is guaranteed a role as co-Chief Operating Officer of the merged entity and a reported “golden parachute” worth approximately $49 million, the report added.

His exit package includes cash, equity, pension, deferred compensation, and other perks. Several other senior IPG executives are also poised to receive significant pay-outs.

The final compensation figures will depend on IPG’s valuation when the deal closes, currently projected for the second half of 2025—assuming regulatory authorities do not block it.

IPG presently accounts for around 40% of the combined Omnicom-IPG entity’s market value. However, Omnicom’s stock has dropped roughly 15% since the merger’s announcement late last year. Meanwhile, IPG has lost several key clients, though it recently secured Volvo’s global media account.


Tags
First Published on Jan 31, 2025 12:55 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest

News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest

Advertising

GCPL's Sitapati defends ad spend, says no plans to cut despite margin pressure

GCPL's Sitapati defends ad spend, says no plans to cut despite margin pressure

Advertising

Amazon boosts ad spending on X after previous cuts

Amazon boosts ad spending on X after previous cuts

Brand Marketing

PM Modi understands importance of strength, direction and vision, says Sir Martin Sorrell

PM Modi understands importance of strength, direction and vision, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Brand Marketing

India to emerge as the top alternative to China for global advertisers, says Sir Martin Sorrell

India to emerge as the top alternative to China for global advertisers, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Advertising

Meta's Q4 ad revenue jumps 21% to $46.8 billion, driven by AI-powered ads

Meta's Q4 ad revenue jumps 21% to $46.8 billion, driven by AI-powered ads

How it Works

The Outpost: Why Indian advertising leaders seem to struggle for global recognition

The Outpost: Why Indian advertising leaders seem to struggle for global recognition