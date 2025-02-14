            

JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar come together to launch JioHotstar

JioHotstar provides subscription plans starting at Rs. 149. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2025 10:27 AM
JioHotstar’s new brand identity embodies its vision for boundless entertainment. The ‘Big Bang’ symbolizes the dawn of a new era, while the ‘Ripples’ radiate outward, representing energy, transformation, and innovation.

The recently formed JV with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, JioStar announced the launch of JioHotstar, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar said, “At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before.”

Additionally, the platform introduces ‘Sparks’, a flagship initiative spotlighting India’s biggest digital creator through innovative and engaging formats, added the company in a statement.

“JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment. The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience centric. While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovate and elevate storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love,” added Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, while elaborating on the entertainment offering.

JioHotstar is the home of premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL, while also spotlighting grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and pathway events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations. Beyond cricket, it brings global sporting excellence with the Premier League and Wimbledon while powering domestic leagues like Pro Kabaddi and ISL, further added the company.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports, JioStar, said, “Sports in India is more than just a game—it’s passion, pride, and a shared experience that unites millions. JioHotstar is revolutionizing how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, and innovation. Whether it’s the high-octane IPL, the drama of the Champions Trophy, or the electric atmosphere of a Premier League showdown, we are committed to delivering an experience that is as immersive as being in the stadium itself. We saw this innovation extend beyond sports with the overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres livestream, and we are excited to continue breaking new ground.”

