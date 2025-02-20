            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • lenovo-posts-20-revenue-jump-to-18-8-bn-in-q3-net-profit-doubles-to-693-mn-57272

Lenovo posts 20% revenue jump to $18.8 bn in Q3, net profit doubles to $693 mn

According to Lenovo's official statement, the quarter’s results were driven by the group’s focused hybrid-AI strategy, the turnaround of the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG)

By  Storyboard18Feb 20, 2025 1:44 PM
Lenovo posts 20% revenue jump to $18.8 bn in Q3, net profit doubles to $693 mn
Lenovo's R&D expenses are up nearly 14 percent year-on-year to $621 million.

China's Lenovo Group has announced its third-quarter earnings on Thursday. The technology company has posted a 20 percent rise in its revenue to $18.8 billion for the quarter ended on 31 December 2024.

The company's net profit stood at $693 million in Q3. Whereas the net income of the company more than doubled year-on-year to $693 million in the same period.

According to Lenovo's official statement, the quarter’s results were driven by the group’s focused hybrid-AI strategy, the turnaround of the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and double-digit growth for both the Intelligent Devices Group and Solutions and Services Group.

The PC business strengthened its market leadership position to a 24.3 percent market share. Smartphones registered double-digit revenue growth year-on-year and hypergrowth in both the Asia Pacific and EMEA markets.

Lenovo's R&D expenses are up nearly 14 percent year-on-year to $621 million.

On Artificial Intelligence boom, the company said its innovation investment is focused on this new-age tech, specifically building a foundational AI technology platform, driving breakthroughs in agentic AI, as well as continuously developing technologies and their applications into products.

“Lenovo’s revenue and profit both achieved significant growth last quarter, with strong performance across all core businesses. Notably, the ISG business returned to profitability and the smartphone business experienced rapid growth. AI technology, with higher efficiency and lower costs, is accelerating the maturation of personal AI, particularly on-device AI and edge AI. It has also accelerated enterprise adoption of AI," Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang said.


Tags
First Published on Feb 20, 2025 1:44 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Brand Origins: The comfort of Instant Noodles and a nostalgic bite into history  

Brand Origins: The comfort of Instant Noodles and a nostalgic bite into history  

Brand Marketing

Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services to drive consumer-centric energy transition in India

Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services to drive consumer-centric energy transition in India

Brand Marketing

Suzuki bets big on India, aims to make it global export hub of EVs by 2030

Suzuki bets big on India, aims to make it global export hub of EVs by 2030

Brand Marketing

Supreme Court dismisses Rs 186 Crore tax demand against Patanjali Foods

Supreme Court dismisses Rs 186 Crore tax demand against Patanjali Foods

Brand Makers

'Great creativity alone won’t drive sales', says Lim Seob Chung of Cheil SWA

'Great creativity alone won’t drive sales', says Lim Seob Chung of Cheil SWA

Brand Makers

Suzuki Motor Corporation unveils new corporate slogan 'By Your Side'; targets 50% share of Indian auto market with Maruti Suzuki

Suzuki Motor Corporation unveils new corporate slogan 'By Your Side'; targets 50% share of Indian auto market with Maruti Suzuki

Brand Marketing

Tata Sons disappointed with BigBasket's growth, seeks fresh investment: Report

Tata Sons disappointed with BigBasket's growth, seeks fresh investment: Report