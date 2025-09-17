Jerry Greenfield exits Ben & Jerry’s as tensions with Unilever persist

ADVERTISEMENT
Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of the iconic ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, has officially stepped away from the company. The move was announced by his longtime partner and fellow co-founder Ben Cohen in an open letter shared on social media platform X, addressed to the company’s staff.
According to Greenfield, the brand has lost its independence in recent years, particularly since UK-based parent company Unilever began curbing Ben & Jerry’s tradition of social activism. Media reports cite Greenfield saying he could no longer continue working for a company that had been effectively “silenced,” despite a prior merger agreement intended to protect the brand’s progressive social mission.
A spokesperson for Magnum, another Unilever-owned ice cream brand, responded by saying they disagreed with Greenfield’s characterization. The spokesperson also noted that Unilever remains open to engaging both Greenfield and Cohen in a conversation about how to strengthen Ben & Jerry’s value-based positioning on the global stage.
The latest development comes amid a long-standing legal battle between Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever. In 2024, Ben & Jerry’s filed a lawsuit against its parent company, accusing it of violating a 2022 settlement agreement by blocking the brand from expressing support for Palestinian refugees and other social justice causes.
The roots of the conflict date back to 2021, when Ben & Jerry’s announced it would stop selling its products in Israeli-occupied West Bank territories, citing ethical concerns and alignment with the company’s values. In response, Unilever sold the brand’s operations in Israel to a local licensee—prompting Ben & Jerry’s to sue, claiming the move breached their agreement.
A 2022 legal settlement reaffirmed the independence of Ben & Jerry’s board, particularly in matters concerning its social mission. However, the company alleges that Unilever has since breached this settlement multiple times. According to the lawsuit, Ben & Jerry’s was blocked from issuing public statements advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, safe passage for Palestinian refugees, and opposition to U.S. military aid to Israel.
The suit also names Peter ter Kulve, Unilever’s head of ice cream, alleging he expressed concern over potential backlash tied to “anti-Semitism” stemming from the brand’s advocacy on Gaza.
Ben & Jerry’s claims it made at least four separate attempts to publicly advocate for peace and human rights, all of which were reportedly denied by Unilever.
Unilever has denied the allegations and told Reuters it plans to “vigorously defend” itself in court. Ben & Jerry’s, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the legal matter will be resolved in due course.