Myntra sets sights on Malaysia, UAE and Australia as global expansion gains momentum

Walmart-owned Myntra is preparing to expand its international footprint with launches planned in Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia, only months after entering Singapore, as the fashion e-commerce major seeks to diversify revenue streams and accelerate its push to become a global brand, people familiar with the matter said, as per a Moneycontrol report.

Moneycontrol had first reported Myntra’s international foray in May, and the company is now building on what insiders described as promising early traction in Singapore, which had emerged as its strongest overseas traffic source and was therefore considered the most logical first step in its global expansion.

Executives informed that the platform sees more than 30,000 Singapore-based visitors each month, and added that Malaysia, the UAE and Australia—markets with sizeable Indian diaspora populations—are the next largest contributors to Myntra’s overseas traffic, making them natural candidates for the next phase of its rollout.

Myntra’s global operations are currently routed through a separate site, Myntraglobal, through which orders from outside India are fulfilled. Shipments originate in India and are delivered through local partnerships, a model that the company has adopted for Singapore and is expected to replicate across the new markets. The company has no local teams stationed in Singapore and is likely to maintain the same asset-light approach in the upcoming regions.

One person familiar with developments said the company has already secured Walmart’s approval to launch in Malaysia, with the rollout expected within months, while expansion into the UAE and Australia remains in progress and is still a few months away. Myntra did not respond to queries from Moneycontrol.

The upcoming launches will be among CEO Nandita Sinha’s core priorities as she continues to consolidate Myntra’s position within parent Flipkart Group’s fashion vertical. Over recent years she has led the platform to profitability, strengthened its competitive position against Amazon Fashion, Ajio, Nykaa and others, and tightened integration with Flipkart Fashion.

The UAE launch, however, will not be Myntra’s first presence in the Middle East. In 2020, the company entered the market through partnerships with the Emaar Group–owned platforms Noon and Namshi, but paused operations after the initiative failed to deliver results. Executives stated that the renewed international push will be more streamlined, built around offering the same selection and inventory from India to diaspora consumers abroad, with the focus on cultivating sustained consumer demand rather than creating new traction on external platforms.

