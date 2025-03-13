Marico invites creative pitches for its wellness and beauty brand

ADVERTISEMENT
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand Marico has invited creative pitches for its new brand. The company is seeking for creative agency, that has worked with beauty or wellness brands. The agency will be tasked to manage social media and create content to build brand's strong digital presence.
Additionally, Marico is also looking for an influencer agency that has successfully executed campaigns in the US market. The agency should have a strong network of relevant beauty influencers, experience managing influencer partnerships, and a track record of driving engagement and conversions, the company said.
In the third quarter of the current fiscal year (FY 25), Marico increased its advertisement expenditure by 19 percent. In the December quarter of FY 25, the Parachute Oil-making company spent Rs 293 crore on advertisement compared to Rs 246 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
Marico posted a consolidated profit of Rs 406 crore while the net sales increased to 2,422 crore in Q3 FY 25.
The food segment of the company registered a 31 percent value growth in the same period with an annualized run rate close to Rs 1,000 crore.
The composite revenue share of Foods and Premium Personal Care (including Digital-first brands) in the domestic business stood at 21 percent in nine months in FY25.
Marico's share price was closed at Rs 606.10 apiece, up 0.96 percent on Thursday.
