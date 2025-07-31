Maruti Suzuki's mini car sales plummet 36.6%, profit dips 1.7% to Rs 3,711 crore in Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki reported a 4.5% decline in car sales in the country while the net profit of the automaker plunged by 1.7% in Quarter 1 fiscal year 2026.
The car manufacturer sold a total of 527,861 vehicles during the Quarter, comprising domestic sales of 430,889 units and exports of 96,972 units in Q1 FY26.
According to the official statement by Maruti, the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to witness a sluggish demand environment. However, the export witnessed a 37.4% growth during the quarter.
"During the Quarter, the Company registered net sales of Rs 36,624 crore as against Rs 33,875 crore in Quarter 1 of FY 2024-25. The net profit for the Quarter increased to Rs 3,711 crore from Rs 3,649 crore in Q1 FY2024-25," Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.
Maruti attributed the negative growth to a range of factors such as adverse commodity prices and foreign exchange movement, higher sales promotion expenses and new plant-related expenses.
Maruti's mini-segment car sales witnessed a 36.6% drop, with only 19,522 units sold in Q1 FY26. Mid-size car sales dropped by 16.7% to 1,807 units, while compact segment sales witnessed a 6.3% plunge to 177,270 units in the April-June quarter of FY26.