One 97 Communications launches Paytm NFC Card Soundbox for affordable card payments

One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India’s payments and financial services distribution company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has announced the launch of 'Paytm NFC Card Soundbox.' This device combines NFC technology with mobile QR payments, offering an affordable device for card payments to millions of offline merchants, stated the company.

Paytm's new NFC Card Soundbox empowers small shops with affordable devices for comprehensive payment acceptance, including credit or debit cards and UPI. Customers can simply tap a card or scan a QR code to make payments.

Merchants can benefit from the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox without frequent charging. In addition to its core features of instant audio confirmation and a display screen for transaction amounts, this innovation helps merchants streamline their day-to-day transactions, making their business operations more efficient and cost-effective, mentioned the company.

Paytm spokesperson said, “We are committed to help India’s small merchants by providing them with the latest technology to accept all types of payments at an affordable price. Today’s launch of the ‘NFC Card Soundbox’ marks the next chapter in the innovation of Paytm Soundbox, India’s most loved and successful payment device. With the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox, merchants can seamlessly receive mobile payments from any UPI app and accept NFC-based debit and credit cards, all through a single device. This makes the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox the ultimate offering for offline merchants across the country.”