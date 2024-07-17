Q1FY25: Network18’s TV news revenue jumps 14%, Digital news business records 34% growth

Network18’s TV news business has recorded a significant jump of 14% in its revenue in the first quarter of FY25.

The largest TV news network in India registered a revenue of Rs 385 crore in Q1FY25, as compared to Rs 337 crore in the same quarter of FY24. It delivered industry-leading revenue growth during the general elections on the back of strong market positions across genres.

TV News portfolio delivered 30% advertising growth during the quarter. The network leveraged its leadership positions across key markets and election-linked advertising tailwinds to deliver industry-leading ad growth.

EBITDA for the quarter saw a turnaround as revenue grew 14% while costs were flat. The TV news network posted EBITDA of Rs. 40 crore in Q1FY25, a remarkable 46% increase (YoY).

The news network’s All-India TV viewership share of 11.3% was 40bps higher on a quarter-on-quarter basis, driven by its unparalleled 360-degree coverage of general elections.

News18 was the preferred network of choice across the country, highlighted by the fact that the reach of the network on the counting day was 50% higher than that of IPL finale on TV.

The network maintained its leadership in key markets. CNBC-TV18 dominated as the top business channel with 66.2% viewership share, CNN-News18 held the number one spot in the English news segment with 35.8% share, and News18 India secured 13.5% viewership share. The news network is also a leading force in covering state-level news through its portfolio of 14 regional channels. The network had leadership positions in 3 regional markets of UP/Uttarakhand, Bihar/Jharkhand and Gujarat. News channels in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Orissa, and Punjab/Haryana were strong number two players.

It continues to be the highest reach TV news network in the country, reaching 200 million people across the country every week. Digital news business sees 34% growth.

The Digital news business of Network18 recorded a massive growth of 34% in Q1FY25. It registered a total revenue of Rs 109 crore as compared to Rs 81 crore for the same quarter in FY24.

Network18’s digital news portfolio saw a sharp jump in monthly unique visitors. With 250 million unique visitors, Network18 closed the reach gap with the leader to just 10%, compared to 50%+ in March 2023.

Moneycontrol continued to be the number one player in terms of both reach and engagement metrics driven by its exhaustive coverage of all things related to economy and markets. All key engagement metrics like monthly page views, time-spent and sessions were 20%-70% higher than the nearest competitor.

Moneycontrol Pro crossed 8.1 lakh paid subscribers, strengthening its position as the number one subscription-based news platform in India and amongst the top 3 in Asia as per FIPP's Digital Subscription Report.

News18.com established itself as the number one platform for non-English language consumers in India during the last quarter. The platform continued to expand its reach with editorial and product initiatives, which resulted in 50% growth in monthly average unique visitors on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 100% (YoY) growth in on-platform video views. News18’s mobile app saw 2x increase in MAUs and News18’s Connected TV app was launched for platforms like Android, Samsung Tizen and Firestick.