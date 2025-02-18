Reliance brings India’s iconic Campa Cola to the UAE in partnership with Agthia

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG division of Reliance Industries, has launched the iconic Indian soft drink Campa Cola in the UAE at Gulfood 2025, marking its first entry into the region.
To bring Campa Cola to the UAE, RCPL has partnered with Agthia Group, a leading food and beverage company in the region. This expansion follows RCPL’s 2022 acquisition of Campa Cola and its relaunch in India in 2023.
Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We're excited to partner with RCPL to introduce Campa Cola to the UAE. This nostalgic brand will appeal to both the large Indian expatriate community and local consumers. The partnership also strengthens Agthia’s beverage portfolio in this fast-growing market."
RCPL’s COO, Ketan Mody, shared the company's long-term vision, “Campa is more than just a drink—it’s a legacy, a taste of India, and a symbol of youthful spirit. We see great potential for its growth in the UAE and look forward to introducing its refreshing flavours to a new audience.”
The initial product range for the UAE includes Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, and Cola Zero, all with refreshed packaging and competitive pricing.