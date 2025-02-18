            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • reliance-brings-indias-iconic-ca-cola-to-the-uae-in-partnership-with-agthia-57062

Reliance brings India’s iconic Campa Cola to the UAE in partnership with Agthia

To bring Campa Cola to the UAE, RCPL has partnered with Agthia Group, a leading food and beverage company in the region.

By  Storyboard18Feb 18, 2025 4:15 PM
Reliance brings India’s iconic Campa Cola to the UAE in partnership with Agthia
To bring Campa Cola to the UAE, RCPL has partnered with Agthia Group, a leading food and beverage company in the region.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG division of Reliance Industries, has launched the iconic Indian soft drink Campa Cola in the UAE at Gulfood 2025, marking its first entry into the region.

To bring Campa Cola to the UAE, RCPL has partnered with Agthia Group, a leading food and beverage company in the region. This expansion follows RCPL’s 2022 acquisition of Campa Cola and its relaunch in India in 2023.

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We're excited to partner with RCPL to introduce Campa Cola to the UAE. This nostalgic brand will appeal to both the large Indian expatriate community and local consumers. The partnership also strengthens Agthia’s beverage portfolio in this fast-growing market."

RCPL’s COO, Ketan Mody, shared the company's long-term vision, “Campa is more than just a drink—it’s a legacy, a taste of India, and a symbol of youthful spirit. We see great potential for its growth in the UAE and look forward to introducing its refreshing flavours to a new audience.”

The initial product range for the UAE includes Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, and Cola Zero, all with refreshed packaging and competitive pricing.


Tags
First Published on Feb 18, 2025 4:14 PM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

TV News commands advertiser interest despite digital surge; print yet to reclaim pre-Covid ground

TV News commands advertiser interest despite digital surge; print yet to reclaim pre-Covid ground

Advertising

ASCI signs MoU with the online gaming federations to protect consumers against offshore betting ads

ASCI signs MoU with the online gaming federations to protect consumers against offshore betting ads

How it Works

Amazon Online India tops digital ad spending in 2024; Google drops to ninth position: TAM

Amazon Online India tops digital ad spending in 2024; Google drops to ninth position: TAM

Advertising

Nielsen collaborates with JioStar ahead of Tata IPL to advanced ad measurement

Nielsen collaborates with JioStar ahead of Tata IPL to advanced ad measurement

Advertising

Dish TV's net loss widens to Rs 46.5 crore, marketing spend jumps 42.7% Q3 FY25

Dish TV's net loss widens to Rs 46.5 crore, marketing spend jumps 42.7% Q3 FY25

Brand Makers

EXCLUSIVE: Advertising industry bodies AAAI, ISA to set guidelines to tackle 'reverse auction', unethical practices

EXCLUSIVE: Advertising industry bodies AAAI, ISA to set guidelines to tackle 'reverse auction', unethical practices

Brand Makers

Dentsu global CEO: We will reevaluate our underperforming businesses, rebuild our business structure

Dentsu global CEO: We will reevaluate our underperforming businesses, rebuild our business structure