SpiceJet plans to expand fleet with five more Boeing 737s

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has finalized a lease agreement to induct five additional Boeing 737 aircraft, bolstering its fleet ahead of the peak winter travel season. The new aircraft are expected to begin arriving in early October, with a few joining slightly earlier. This expansion will take the total new additions announced by the airline to 10 aircraft for the upcoming winter and early summer schedule, with the planes set to remain in service until May 2026, the company said.

These aircraft will be brought in on damp lease arrangements, a strategy that allows the airline flexibility in meeting fluctuating passenger demand during critical travel periods. The move is part of SpiceJet’s broader effort to enhance its capacity and ensure connectivity as the market recovers and travel demand surges following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

“SpiceJet is fully geared to meet the surge in travel demand for the upcoming winter and early summer seasons,” said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet. “With the induction of these additional Boeing 737s, we are ensuring that our passengers have more choices, greater connectivity, and a reliable, on-time travel experience.”

However, the airline’s fleet expansion comes amid ongoing operational challenges and a recent controversy that has captured public attention. Over the past few years, SpiceJet has struggled with service problems and cancellations, issues that have drawn criticism from passengers and industry analysts alike. According to reports, these operational hiccups have raised questions about the airline’s readiness to scale up rapidly.

