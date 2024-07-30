Tata Consumer Products' net profit declines by 21% to Rs 188 cr in Q1 FY25

Tata Consumer Products Ltd's standalone net profit declined by 21% to Rs 188.08 crore on a YoY basis. The company posted Rs 188.08 crore of profits in the first quarter (April-June 2024) FY25 as against Rs 262.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.
The consolidated profit of Tata Consumer stood at Rs 289.25 crore as against Rs 337.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.
The FMCG company's standalone revenue increased by 21% to Rs 2,923 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 2,420 crore in the same period last fiscal year. And, the consolidated revenue of the company rose by 16% to Rs 4,352 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 3,741 crore in the June quarter of FY24.
During the current quarter, Tata Consumer acquired a 99.99% stake of Organic India Pvt Ltd.
