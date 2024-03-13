comScore            

TATA Voltas summer campaign 'Shor Kam, Kaam Zyada' sees return of iconic Murthy character

Voltas has reintroduced the protagonist Murthy in a new campaign. Murthy, who has won many hearts with his calm persona and his witty dialogues, has returned to promote Voltas' latest line of SmartAir ACs.

By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2024 12:54 PM
The campaign, besides being on television and digital, will find its way across various print, radio and OOH opportunities this summer.

Voltas, India’s has launched its summer campaign titled 'Shor Kam, Kaam Zyada' to promote the company's new Voltas SmartAir AC series. The campaign was created keeping the consumer insights, which clearly voted for connectivity, comfort and convenience as the main drivers for their AC purchase.

The new campaign features Murthy keeping his cool when faced with his chatty brother-in-law, emphasizing the striking contrast between him and the noiseless efficiency of Voltas ACs. The tagline "Shor Kam, Kaam Zyaada" brilliantly catches the core of the campaign and delivers the message without creating a fuss. The campaign, which revolves around two quirky advertisements, is a delight to watch, with Murthy's timeless charm taking centre stage alongside Voltas' SmartAir ACs.

Commenting on the new campaign, Deba Ghoshal, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited, said, “Yes he is back! Quietly and effortlessly like our new product offering. And this time, more witty, more sharper and more contemporary. Check out our teasers to get an idea of what is planned ahead for this summer. Voltas ACs have always been a popular and a leading choice among consumers, and over the past decade, Murthy has become synonymous with the brand. However, this time it’s all about being smart, yet silent – Shor Kam, Kaam Zyada!  

Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) says, “Bringing back Murthy felt natural - given the fact that Voltas and Murthy have always clicked and Murthy’s witty aura left a lasting impression last time around. With Summers approaching at warp speed and Murthy’s chatterbox brother-in-law ready to turn up the heat, the campaign seemed like a perfect way to break the ice.”

The campaign, besides being on television and digital, will find its way across various print, radio and OOH opportunities this summer.


First Published on Mar 13, 2024 12:54 PM

