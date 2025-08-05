Sydney Sweeney gets 'Digital Snan' at Sangam in viral video after American Eagle ad backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
The viral trend of “digital snan”, the symbolic act of giving printed photographs a holy dip in sacred rivers, has returned to social media with a surprising new face, Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.
In a video that has quickly gone viral on Instagram, content creator Deepak Goel is seen holding up a printed photo of the Euphoria and White Lotus star at the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj.
“She needs no introduction,” he declares before dipping the picture into the waters of the Ganga-Yamuna confluence, giving Sweeney her very own “digital snan” (ritual bath).
The act, blending satire, pop culture and spiritual symbolism, has left social media users amused, perplexed, and divided. Some see it as harmless internet humour, while others question whether such trends trivialize sacred traditions.
From American Denim to Indian Dharma - WHY?
The timing of the video is no coincidence. It comes on the heels of Sydney Sweeney’s controversial campaign for American Eagle, which has sparked intense debate online. The ad, centered around the pun “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” features the actress in denim-on-denim attire, declaring, “My jeans are blue".
The campaign has been praised by some for its simplicity and retro appeal but criticized by others for its racial overtones and perceived undertones of genetic essentialism.
Whether Goel’s video is a tongue-in-cheek response to the controversy or simply a playful nod to the viral moment is unclear.
The “digital snan” trend first gained attention during the Maha Kumbh, where people began dipping printed images of loved ones, celebrities into the Ganga as symbolic acts of blessing or commentary.
Social media reactions to the Sydney Sweeney digital snan have been wide-ranging. “Only in India would you see this level of creativity,” one user commented.
“Mixing religion with memes… where does it end?” wrote another.Some in ternational users, seeing the clip for the first time, expressed confusion, with one commenting, “Is this real life?”
