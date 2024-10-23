Upstox revs up trading with TBT Engine

Upstox, the Indian trading apps and wealth management platform has introduced its latest innovation—a suite of advanced trading features powered by Tick-by-Tick (TBT) data. Branded as the TBT Engine, it represents a strategic move by Upstox to solidify its leadership in India’s fast-growing stock market ecosystem.

With India's retail investor base skyrocketing to over 16.2 crore demat accounts as of June 2024, retail investors played a significant role, contributing 35.9% to the equity cash segment in FY2024. Meanwhile, the monthly turnover in the F&O segment hit a staggering ₹8,740 lakh crore in March 2024. To help traders successfully place limit orders, improve order execution success, reduce losses and trade at par with the pros – Upstox is launching the TBT Engine.

This is in line with its mission to help traders Trade Right, and it offers retail traders access to the same high-precision data that was once reserved for institutional investors. Designed for intraday, F&O, swing traders, and long-term investors, the TBT Engine equips users with powerful tools and insights to improve order execution success, optimise strategies, reduce risks.

Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Upstox, said, "As India’s retail trading landscape continues to evolve, the demand for precision and real-time data is more critical than ever. With the TBT Engine, we're reducing the gap between retail and institutional trading by equipping traders with the sophisticated tools they need to make smarter, more informed decisions. Drawing from my algo trading experience, where the power of Tick-by-Tick data was transformative, we wanted to empower our users with the same level of insight. The TBT Engine marks a pivotal step in our mission to elevate the trading experience, giving retail investors the tools to trade with confidence and precision."

Earlier this year, Upstox made history as the first broker to introduce TBT-powered charts, improving indicator mapping, pattern recognition, and analysis. Now, with the TBT Engine, Upstox takes this even further:

● Order Flow Insights: Crucial information before a trader places a trade

○ Depth Rank: Tells traders exactly where their limit order stands in the market. For example, if you place a limit order for XYZ stock at ₹100, you’ll immediately know at what level your order stands in the market.

○ Traded at or below/above: Shows traders the percentage of orders traded at and below your limit buy order or at and above your limit sell order at any given time, allowing for more strategic decision-making.

○ Qty. Ahead: Reveals the total disclosed quantity of shares standing ahead of your order in the market.

Traders can also set up LIVE Depth Rank alerts to get notified every 15 minutes if their Depth Rank worsens, keeping them updated and agile in rapidly changing markets.

● Market Depth 30: Getting a full picture of the market is essential, especially while trading Futures and Options (F&O). Traditional market depth data can be insufficient, often missing key movements that could impact trading strategies. With its new TBT Engine, Upstox will now offer an extended market depth view up to 30 levels.

● Demand and Supply Zones: Upstox displays the top 5 prices with the largest quantities in the exchange order book. This feature helps traders identify key demand and supply areas, aiding trend recognition and strategic decision-making.

● GTT Trigger Engine: Many GTT orders fail due to reliance on Snapshot Data. Upstox solves this by using continuous TBT data, ensuring no price movement is overlooked. The result? Precise GTT triggers that reduce missed opportunities and improve execution reliability.

● Trade Price Checker: Accuracy in trade execution is essential, yet discrepancies can occur. Upstox is the first broker in India to offer a Trade Price Checker, with full transparency, allowing users to check exact execution times, prices, and match details, ensuring trust in every transaction.