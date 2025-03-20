Urban Company rebrands 'Insta Maids' to 'Insta Help' amid backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
Urban Company has rebranded its 15-minute house-help booking service from ‘Insta Maids’ to ‘Insta Help’ following widespread social media criticism and backlash from employee unions over concerns regarding its perceived exploitative work model.
The company announced the name change on X, “Words matter. That’s why Insta Maids is now Insta Help – because dignity, respect, and progress start with the name, and go beyond. Thank you for your feedback and for helping us make this change.”
Words matter. That’s why Insta Maids is now Insta Help - because dignity, respect, and progress start with the name, and go beyond. Thank you for your feedback and for helping us make this change. pic.twitter.com/Iqnq8IGQbg— Urban Company (@urbancompany_UC) March 18, 2025
Urban Company framed the service as a “step towards formalising and uplifting a traditionally unorganised industry,” offering a range of household services such as cleaning, sweeping, mopping, and cooking.
According to the company, service partners can earn up to ₹150-180 per hour (₹20,000-25,000 per month), along with benefits such as free health coverage.
However, controversy erupted over the hourly wage starting at ₹49, a rate many online users deemed unfair.
Criticism poured in from netizens, with one user commenting: “Pay your workers a living wage.” Another user questioned the original name, stating: “Has no one told them that the term 'maid' is outdated, gendered, and in general derogatory?”
Worker unions also raised concerns. The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers condemned the model, stating that Urban Company’s 15-minute booking service prioritises speed over dignity and worsens working conditions. The union labelled the initiative “a blatant exploitation of gig platform domestic workers.”