X Corp unveils 'X Money' at CES 2025: A game changer for payments and creators

At CES 2025, X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, reveals plans for 'X Money,' a transformative payment system designed to revolutionize transactions and elevate creator opportunities on the platform.

By  Storyboard18Jan 8, 2025 11:34 AM
Linda Yaccarino's announcement comes on the heels of a significant behind-the-scenes push to acquire money transmitter licenses across multiple states, ensuring the necessary infrastructure for facilitating financial transactions.

At the highly anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X Corp (formerly known as Twitter), announced a bold new initiative set to change the landscape of social media and digital payments, as per reports.

'X Money,' a payment system poised to redefine both transactions and creator monetisation, is slated for launch in the coming months.

Yaccarino's announcement comes on the heels of a significant behind-the-scenes push to acquire money transmitter licenses across multiple states, ensuring the necessary infrastructure for facilitating financial transactions.

"In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media! 2025 X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok, and more. Buckle up," Yaccarino wrote in a New Year's Eve post, further teasing the ambitious rollout of the new features.

While X Corp has yet to secure full approval for the service across all 50 states, reports suggest that the payment system may launch first in the United States, with the timeline fuelled by speculation surrounding unverified code share online.

As the company builds towards its long-term goal of becoming a super app akin to China's WeChat, the introduction of 'X Money' marks a critical milestone.

In addition to transforming user interactions, X Corp is also enhancing opportunities for creators. The platform's Creator Revenue Sharing programme, which rewards eligible creators based on engagement from Premium users, is a key part of the company's broader push to empower content creators and turn social media into a viable revenue stream.


First Published on Jan 8, 2025 11:34 AM

