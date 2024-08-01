            

      Zomato unveils District, new app consolidating its going-out business

      Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a letter to shareholders, said, "Today, Zomato and Blinkit are our two large consumer businesses and both of them serve customers' needs at home. However, we also have one of India’s largest ‘going-out’ businesses."

      By  Storyboard18Aug 1, 2024 7:01 PM
      Goyal said building a one stop destination app for going-out could be a game changer

      Food aggregator Zomato announced the launch of District, a new app consolidating its going-out business. CEO Deepinder Goyal in a letter to shareholders, said, "Today, Zomato and Blinkit are our two large consumer businesses and both of them serve customers' needs at home. However, we also have one of India’s largest ‘going-out’ businesses."

      He said the company's dining-out business which helps customers discover restaurants when they want to go out and dine at restaurants is now operating at a run-rate of $500m+ annualised GOV and is already profitable.

      "We believe that there is an opportunity to further expand our going-out offering, building on top of our dining-out business. Additional use cases for customers in the going out space include - movies, sports ticketing, live performances, shopping, staycations etc., some of which we have already launched, or are building as we speak."

      Goyal said building a one stop destination app for going-out could be a game changer for each of these use cases, "and we intend to do exactly that with our new District (by Zomato) app. If we execute this well, we see going-out becoming the 3rd large B2C business emerging out of Zomato."


      First Published on Aug 1, 2024 6:58 PM

