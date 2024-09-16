            

      Zupee partners with ONDC to expand reach of skill-based games

      By  Storyboard18Sep 16, 2024 2:27 PM
      Zupee, has entered into an agreement with the Government-backed e-commerce platform, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) to make skill-based games from Zupee more accessible to the masses.

      Under the agreement, Zupee is registered as a seller application on the platform, with the gaming company offering its game of Ludo, through ONDC.

      Speaking about the partnership, Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder & CEO - Zupee, said, “We are delighted to partner with ONDC and be listed on the platform. This collaboration strengthens our efforts to bring the joy of playing culturally relevant Indian games, responsibly, to a larger audience. We are excited to test the potential of the partnership for both Zupee and ONDC users.”

      The partnership will also help the game developer to build trust around online gaming amidst existing and future gamers.

      T Koshy, MD & CEO - ONDC said, “ONDC has been committed to delivering a range of products and services through a democratized digital commerce and a neutral ecosystem for sellers. The integration of Zupee, one of the largest skill-based online gaming companies in India, on ONDC Network will be a critical step to strengthen the open and diverse digital marketplace. Zupee's integration on ONDC Network will not only facilitate offering of value entertainment to larger users in India but also allow them to access a wider range of products and services at a right price from a single, unified platform.”

      In conclusion, this partnership will empower ONDC and Zupee to expand their reach, accelerate customer acquisition, and provide even greater value to their growing user base.


