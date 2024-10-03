Zydus Wellness expands Complan into adult nutrition; launches VieMax

ADVERTISEMENT
Zydus Wellness has extended its legacy brand Complan into adult nutrition with the launch of VieMax. Scientifically designed with protein, prebiotics, and probiotics, the nutrition drink aims to support muscle mass, gut wellness and overall immunity among adults.
Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “VieMax is a perfect complement to our existing portfolio at Complan. For more than 50 years, Complan has been synonymous with family nutrition, catering to infants to children. With VieMax, we are extending our commitment to comprehensive health solutions for adults. The unique formulation addresses critical nutritional gaps, such as protein deficiency, gut wellness, muscle health, and immunity, which are increasingly prevalent issues in India.”
According to studies, 73 percent of Indians are protein deficient, which adversely impacts muscle health, daily activities, and overall quality of life. On the other hand, 71 percent individuals between 30 to 55 years exhibit poor muscle health, while 18 percent adults report chronic gastrointestinal (GI) problems, a condition that tends to worsen with age.
Complan VieMax bridges this gap with its unique Protein-Gut formula, which is enriched with prebiotic, probiotic strain Bacillus coagulans and 31 vital nutrients, including high quality proteins, Calcium, Vitamin D2, and other vitamins and minerals. This may help in improving the absorption of Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), overcoming anabolic resistance, boosting muscle power, improving GI symptoms, and enhancing immunity, stated the company.