            

      Zydus Wellness expands Complan into adult nutrition; launches VieMax

      Scientifically designed with protein, prebiotics, and probiotics, the nutrition drink aims to support muscle mass, gut wellness and overall immunity among adults.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 3, 2024 3:28 PM
      Zydus Wellness expands Complan into adult nutrition; launches VieMax
      According to studies, 73 percent of Indians are protein deficient, which adversely impacts muscle health, daily activities, and overall quality of life. On the other hand, 71 percent individuals between 30 to 55 years exhibit poor muscle health, while 18 percent adults report chronic gastrointestinal (GI) problems, a condition that tends to worsen with age.

      Zydus Wellness has extended its legacy brand Complan into adult nutrition with the launch of VieMax. Scientifically designed with protein, prebiotics, and probiotics, the nutrition drink aims to support muscle mass, gut wellness and overall immunity among adults.

      Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “VieMax is a perfect complement to our existing portfolio at Complan. For more than 50 years, Complan has been synonymous with family nutrition, catering to infants to children. With VieMax, we are extending our commitment to comprehensive health solutions for adults. The unique formulation addresses critical nutritional gaps, such as protein deficiency, gut wellness, muscle health, and immunity, which are increasingly prevalent issues in India.”

      According to studies, 73 percent of Indians are protein deficient, which adversely impacts muscle health, daily activities, and overall quality of life. On the other hand, 71 percent individuals between 30 to 55 years exhibit poor muscle health, while 18 percent adults report chronic gastrointestinal (GI) problems, a condition that tends to worsen with age.

      Complan VieMax bridges this gap with its unique Protein-Gut formula, which is enriched with prebiotic, probiotic strain Bacillus coagulans and 31 vital nutrients, including high quality proteins, Calcium, Vitamin D2, and other vitamins and minerals. This may help in improving the absorption of Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), overcoming anabolic resistance, boosting muscle power, improving GI symptoms, and enhancing immunity, stated the company.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 3, 2024 3:28 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Google celebrates 10 years of innovation in India with focus on AI advancement

      Google celebrates 10 years of innovation in India with focus on AI advancement

      Brand Marketing

      PwC India and Meta join forces to scale Generative AI solutions with Llama models

      PwC India and Meta join forces to scale Generative AI solutions with Llama models

      Brand Marketing

      Nutraceuticals and ayurvedic products driving growth in the wellness sector: SwopStore

      Nutraceuticals and ayurvedic products driving growth in the wellness sector: SwopStore

      Brand Marketing

      Royal Enfield posts 77% growth in exports, sells 7,652 bikes in September

      Royal Enfield posts 77% growth in exports, sells 7,652 bikes in September

      Brand Marketing

      25 percent mobile consumers plan to spend over Rs 50,000 this festive season: Glance’s Festive Report

      25 percent mobile consumers plan to spend over Rs 50,000 this festive season: Glance’s Festive Report

      Brand Marketing

      Two-wheeler insurance market sees major shift towards Tier-3 cities

      Two-wheeler insurance market sees major shift towards Tier-3 cities

      Brand Marketing

      Aayush Wellness introduces Beauty Vitamins Gummies

      Aayush Wellness introduces Beauty Vitamins Gummies