Adoption of AI tools will boost productivity and enhance governance, says Dr. L. Murugan

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, highlighted that the Ministry conducted three webinars focused on social media use, evolution of film viewing and photography skill enhancement at the National Learning Week 2024 prize distribution ceremony and inauguration of the iGOT lab and learning centre.
In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive the vision of "Aspirational India", Dr. L. Murugan urged the Ministry to actively incorporate AI tools in the workplace to boost productivity.
The Minister urged the adoption of AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to enhance productivity and reduce the burden of repetitive tasks. With AI-powered data-driven decision-making, civil servants can focus on high-impact areas of governance, ensuring better service delivery and innovation within their departments, he added.
He further highlighted the significance of the initiative in enhancing the skills and competencies of over three million central civil servants and ensuring access to continuous learning for more than 22 million state-level civil servants and five million Urban Local Body (ULB) officials.
Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Neerja Shekhar Special Secretary, senior officers of Ministry and top performers were also present at the occasion.