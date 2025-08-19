E-commerce, tech startups lead fresher hiring with 88% intent in H2 2025: TeamLease report

ADVERTISEMENT
The e-commerce and technology startups are driving fresher hiring in India with 88% intent for the July–December 2025 period, according to the latest Career Outlook Report (HY2 2025) by TeamLease EdTech. The report highlighted opportunities for first-time job seekers in key industries, with Retail (87%) and Manufacturing (82%) also showing strong hiring intent for freshers. Among cities, Bengaluru leads with 81% intent, followed by Mumbai (67%) and Chennai (59%).
While overall feshers’ hiring intent has slightly softened to 70% for July–December 2025, a 4% dip from January–June 2025, due to AI-led workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a strategic focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries.
The report underscored a rise in demand for degree apprentices, with Manufacturing (37%), Engineering & Infrastructure (29%), and Information Technology (18%) leading the way. Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune are at the forefront of apprenticeship hiring intent at 37%, 30%, and 26%, respectively.
Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said, “The strong hiring intent in E-commerce & Technology Start-ups reflects the dynamic growth in this sector, creating exciting opportunities for freshers. As industries evolve with technology, freshers who blend technical expertise with adaptability and human skills will find themselves well-positioned. The rise in degree apprenticeship programs further underscores the demand for practical, skill-based learning pathways.”
Demand remains high for roles such as IoT Engineer, Cloud Engineer, Process Automation Analyst, Jr. NLP Developer, Content Marketing Executive, and Jr. Actuarial Analyst. Core domain skills in demand include Cyber Security, Data Storytelling, Prompt Engineering, Sustainable Energy Systems, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Actuarial Science, Genetic Engineering, Business Analytics, and Performance Marketing.
Soft skills are increasingly critical, with employers prioritizing communication, empathy, ethical judgment, active listening, adaptive learning mindset, problem solving, collaboration, resilience, digital fluency, and time management.
The survey collected the responses from 1,065 employers between May and July, 2025.