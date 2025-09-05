Uber pilots digital earning initiative for drivers in 12 Indian cities

ADVERTISEMENT
Uber has rolled out a pilot programme in India that enables its driver-partners to earn additional income by carrying out digital tasks directly through the Uber app. The scheme, now live in 12 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad alongside several tier-two markets, is designed to provide drivers with alternative earning opportunities during periods of low ride demand.
The programme offers drivers the chance to complete tasks such as labelling images, classifying text, counting objects and digitising receipts. These assignments are integral to the development and training of artificial intelligence (AI) models, work that Uber has until now outsourced to independent contractors outside its platform, as per a report by The Times of India.
By embedding these digital tasks into the driver app, Uber aims to ensure that downtime can be used productively, giving drivers greater flexibility and more avenues to earn.
Megha Yethadka, Global Head of Uber AI Solutions, told The Times of India that this pilot gives drivers more choice, flexibility and ways to earn, noting that drivers often face downtime in demand at certain points of the day. She confirmed that thousands of tasks have already been completed through the new system.
Uber AI Solutions provides data labelling, product testing and other services to global clients — all fundamental to the creation of high-performing AI systems. If the pilot proves successful in India, Uber is expected to consider rolling out similar initiatives worldwide, leveraging its extensive base of drivers and delivery partners to participate in the rapidly expanding AI economy.