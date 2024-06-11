Delhi HC protects journalist Rajat Sharma's personality rights, stops 'Baap Ki Adalat'

Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of senior journalist and chairman and Editor-in-chief of India TV Rajat Sharma by restraining an individual from using the news channel's logo and "Baap Ki Adalat" trademark on social media.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Anish Dayal, in its May 30 order, stopped Ravindra Kumar Choudhary from using Sharma's photo, the channel's logo, and 'Baap Ki Adalat' in all his social media posts, audio content or any services which may cause violation of his personality right.

The High Court has ordered three social media platforms to remove Choudhary's content, Live Law reported.

Sharma argued that Choudhary was posting content on social media in which the logo and the name of the show were deceptively similar to India TV's logo and his popular interview show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

Choudhary, claiming to be a political satirist was using the trademarks or logos “Jhandiya TV” and “Baap Ki Adalat” on social media platforms.

According to Live Law report, the court in its order on Rajat Sharma's case said, "Court is satisfied that the plaintiff has made out a prima facie for the grant of an ex parte ad interim injunction till the next date of hearing. Balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff, and they are likely to suffer irreparable harm in case the injunction, as prayed for, is not granted".