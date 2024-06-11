            

      Delhi HC protects journalist Rajat Sharma's personality rights, stops 'Baap Ki Adalat'

      The HC passed the order after Independent News Service Private Limited, which owns India TV news channel and Sharma approached court alleging the infringement of its trademark rights and logo

      By  Storyboard18Jun 11, 2024 11:36 AM
      Delhi HC protects journalist Rajat Sharma's personality rights, stops 'Baap Ki Adalat'
      Delhi High Court on Monday ruled in favour Rajat Sharma by restraining an individual from using 'Baap Ki Adalat' trademark

      Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of senior journalist and chairman and Editor-in-chief of India TV Rajat Sharma by restraining an individual from using the news channel's logo and "Baap Ki Adalat" trademark on social media.

      A single judge bench headed by Justice Anish Dayal, in its May 30 order, stopped Ravindra Kumar Choudhary from using Sharma's photo, the channel's logo, and 'Baap Ki Adalat' in all his social media posts, audio content or any services which may cause violation of his personality right.

      The High Court has ordered three social media platforms to remove Choudhary's content, Live Law reported.

      Sharma argued that Choudhary was posting content on social media in which the logo and the name of the show were deceptively similar to India TV's logo and his popular interview show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

      Choudhary, claiming to be a political satirist was using the trademarks or logos “Jhandiya TV” and “Baap Ki Adalat” on social media platforms.

      According to Live Law report, the court in its order on Rajat Sharma's case said, "Court is satisfied that the plaintiff has made out a prima facie for the grant of an ex parte ad interim injunction till the next date of hearing. Balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff, and they are likely to suffer irreparable harm in case the injunction, as prayed for, is not granted".

      The case is scheduled for its next hearing on 18 October 2024.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 11, 2024 11:36 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Paytm layoffs: Parent firm One97 Communications lays off employees as part of restructuring plan

      Paytm layoffs: Parent firm One97 Communications lays off employees as part of restructuring plan

      Digital

      Information overload causing frequent basket abandonment in Retail, Consumer Goods and Travel Purchases: Accenture research

      Information overload causing frequent basket abandonment in Retail, Consumer Goods and Travel Purchases: Accenture research

      Digital

      Fire-Boltt leads followed by Noise, boAt; but India’s smartwatch market stagnates in Q1 2024

      Fire-Boltt leads followed by Noise, boAt; but India’s smartwatch market stagnates in Q1 2024

      Digital

      TCS Launches WisdomNextTM , an industry-first GenAI Aggregation Platform

      TCS Launches WisdomNextTM , an industry-first GenAI Aggregation Platform

      Digital

      Meta's integrating AI to help businesses create ads on Facebook, Instagram; New AI tools and Meta Verified for Businesses on WhatsApp

      Meta's integrating AI to help businesses create ads on Facebook, Instagram; New AI tools and Meta Verified for Businesses on WhatsApp

      How it Works

      Google announces second edition of GNI Indian Languages Program to support news publishers

      Google announces second edition of GNI Indian Languages Program to support news publishers

      Digital

      Contentstack unveils Personalization Reimagined, Powered by Brand-Relevant AI and Automation

      Contentstack unveils Personalization Reimagined, Powered by Brand-Relevant AI and Automation