Diwali travel boom: 77% of Indians plan to utilize long weekends for vacation

With less than a month left for the Diwali festival, domestic tourism is set to witness a surge in demand due to the long weekend around that time. According to a digital travel company, 77% of Indian travellers intend to utilize long weekends to optimize their vacation days around the Diwali festival on November 1.
The travel company's accommodation search data revealed that Udaipur is the top trending domestic destination for Indian travelers, witnessing a 220% increase in searches followed by Puducherry (200%) and Mumbai (35%).
Booking.com revealed that couples are seeking for locations that are rich in culture with romantic settings. Udaipur, Puducherry and Jaipur have been the top choice of couples, the online travel firm said.
For families, Udaipur, Goa, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Ooty are popular choices, allowing both historical exploration and exciting experiences.
Adventure and social connections are top priorities for groups. "The stunning palaces of Udaipur and Jaipur, along with the pristine beaches of Goa, Puducherry and Varkala, attract groups seeking relaxation, reconnection and exploration together," Booking.com mentioned.
Bustling nightlife, historical landmarks, and local cuisines have drawn solo travellers to Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai, the report added.
With increased connectivity and relaxed visa processes, short-haul international destinations are gaining traction during the festive period. According to Booking.com data, searches for Dubai, Bangkok, and Singapore have surged by 65%, 74% and 95%, respectively.
Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “As Indians embrace the spirit of Diwali and seek enriching experiences, we're thrilled to witness the surge in searches across both domestic and international destinations".