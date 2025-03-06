India adds 26 billionaires in a year, ranks 3rd in global billionaire wealth

Knight Frank’s flagship The Wealth Report 2025 forecasts an increase of 9.4% in India’s high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) — those with assets exceeding US$ 10 million. The HNWI population is estimated at 85,698 in 2024 which is expected to rise to 93,753 by 2028, reflecting India’s expanding wealth landscape. This rise highlights the country’s strong long-term economic growth, increasing investment opportunities, and evolving luxury market, positioning India as a key player in global wealth creation. In 2024, the number of Indian HNWIs increased by 6% year-on-year (YoY) to 85,698 from 80,686 in 2023. India is home to 3.7% of the wealthy individuals globally and currently stands at 4th position after US (905,413 HNWIs), China (471,634 HNWIs) and Japan (122,119 HNWIs).

The number of HNWIs globally rose by 4.4% YoY in 2024 to 2,341,378 from 2,243,300 a year earlier. While North America leads in HNWI numbers this year, growth was recorded across all world regions. Asia saw the second highest increase at 5%, followed by Africa at 4.7%. Australasia at 3.9%, the Middle East at 2.7%, Latin America at 1.5% and Europe at 1.4% YoY growth. At the US$ 10+ million level, the US is home to almost 39% of all wealthy individuals globally, nearly twice the level of China.

The country’s billionaire population has seen a strong year -on-year growth of 12% in 2024 over the previous year. India is now home to 191 billionaires of which 26 joined the ranks in just the last year which was pegged at just 7 in 2019. The combined wealth of Indian billionaires is estimated at US$ 950 billion, ranking the country third globally, behind the U.S. (US$ 5.7 trn) and Mainland China (US$ 1.34 trn).