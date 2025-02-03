India smartphone market revenue all-time high in 2024; Nothing becomes fastest-growing brand

The Indian smartphone market’s wholesale revenue rose 9% year-on-year to hit a record high in 2024, according to Counterpoint's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker.

Reflecting the growing demand for premium smartphones, the report noted that while Nothing became the fastest-growing brand in the year, Apple led the market in terms of value for the second successive year and ranked among the top 5 in terms of volume for the first time in Q4 2024. Overall, the smartphone shipments grew 1% year-on-year in 2024, reaching 153 million units.

2024 began on a positive note, with early growth, steady inventory levels and a favorable market outlook. However, momentum slowed as the year progressed due to softened consumer demand and macroeconomic pressures. Value premiumisation trends remained strong, driving the overall market to record its highest-ever revenue.

Decline in entry-level segment; premium segment drives growth

"India’s smartphone market is showing signs of maturity, with stable volumes affected by low entry of new users into the ecosystem. Replacement cycles are increasing as entry- and mid-range devices continue to improve each year, according to Senior Research Analyst Shilpi Jain.

At the same time, there is a shift toward higher-priced devices, with shipments of premium segment devices ( more than Rs 30,000) growing by double-digit percentages, driving a 9% year-on-year growth in wholesale value – the highest ever recorded.

"Consumer preference for premium smartphones is accelerating, driven by accessibility and affordability through trade-in programs and flexible financing options, turning consumer aspirations into reality," she remarked.

However, overall shipment growth remained marginal due to inflationary pressures, which significantly impacted the entry-level segment (sub-Rs 10,000), resulting in a one-third decline.

Looking ahead, market volumes in 2025 are expected to grow in single-digit percentage, while value is projected to reach another all-time high, with premiumisation continuing as the key driver, said the analyst.

The report noted that premium smartphones now account for one in five shipments in India as demand for high-end features grows.

With hardware differentiation narrowing, OEMs are leveraging GenAI to offer hyper-personalised experiences, intuitive UIs, and advanced audio-visual technologies like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

"As consumers spend more time on content consumption and an increase in content creation, they are looking for smartphones that offer high-quality media experiences," it highlighted.

vivo leads market; Nothing becomes fastest growing

According to the report, vivo emerged as the market leader for the first time, growing 16% year-on-year, aided by a robust offline network and supported by its sub-brand iQOO.

Xiaomi secured the second spot, returning to growth with a 6% year-on-year increase in shipments after seeing declines in 2022 and 2023.

Samsung slipped to third, as its value-driven strategies led to a reduced position in lower price bands, impacting overall shipments. However, Samsung’s premium devices continued to perform well, particularly its S series, which helped the brand gain share in the premium segment.

OPPO fell to fourth place with a 10% YoY decline, primarily due to product and channel challenges in H1 2023. However, it regained momentum with a revamped product portfolio, including the K and A series.

"2024 was another strong year for Apple, as it ranked among the top five in Q4 2024, achieving record shipments in a single quarter and ending the year with the highest market value share," said Research Analyst Shubham Singh.

Despite the growth of many brands, India’s smartphone market slipped 4% year-on-year in Q4 2024 due to post-festive slumps, with OEMs focusing on clearing Q3 inventory. Meanwhile, the value grew by 5%, driven by demand for premium devices and new launches in December.

That apart, Nothing was the fastest-growing brand in 2024, achieving an impressive 577% year-on-year growth, driven by the 2a series and its sub-brand CMF. Motorola continued its impressive run, growing 82% YoY in 2024 and doubling its shipments from that in 2022.

5G smartphone shipment penetration reached 78% in 2024, thanks to the availability of 5G chipsets in entry-level smartphones. MediaTek led India’s smartphone chipset market with its highest-ever 52% share, followed by Qualcomm at 25%.