India’s ITeS job market set to grow by 20% in 2025, driven by AI and Cybersecurity

India’s Information Technology and Enabled Services (ITeS) sector is set for a major expansion in 2025, with job opportunities expected to rise by 20%, according to the Instahyre Tech Salary Index 2025. The report, based on insights from over 42,000 anonymised candidate profiles and more than 11,000 recruiter-candidate interactions, highlights key trends in hiring and salary shifts.

The demand for AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing professionals is projected to surge by 75%, fuelled by the growing adoption of advanced technologies. The rise of remote work and the gig economy is also expected to contribute to a 10% increase in employment. However, with rapid technological advancements, nearly 40% of the workforce will need upskilling to remain competitive.

The report revealed notable salary trends across experience levels.DevOps professionals with AWS expertise have seen a 10% pay rise across all experience levels. Frontend developers with 0-5 years of experience have faced a salary drop of about ₹1.5 LPA, while those with over six years have gained nearly ₹4 LPA.

Python remains the highest-paying backend skill, with salaries doubling every five years of experience.

Java professionals have seen their salaries increase fivefold from entry-level to over ten years of experience.

Bangalore continues to be India’s top tech hub, housing 35% of the country’s IT workforce, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad (20% each), Pune (15%), and Chennai (10%). However, remote work is allowing professionals to move to smaller cities, expanding the talent pool. Tier-2 cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Indore are emerging as promising tech hubs, particularly for AI and cybersecurity roles.

Skill-based hiring is expected to take priority over diversity hiring, as companies focus on deep tech and AI expertise.