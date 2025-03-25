            
India’s ITeS job market set to grow by 20% in 2025, driven by AI and Cybersecurity

Java professionals have seen their salaries increase fivefold from entry-level to over ten years of experience.

By  Storyboard18Mar 25, 2025 5:04 PM
Skill-based hiring is expected to take priority over diversity hiring, as companies focus on deep tech and AI expertise.

India’s Information Technology and Enabled Services (ITeS) sector is set for a major expansion in 2025, with job opportunities expected to rise by 20%, according to the Instahyre Tech Salary Index 2025. The report, based on insights from over 42,000 anonymised candidate profiles and more than 11,000 recruiter-candidate interactions, highlights key trends in hiring and salary shifts.

The demand for AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing professionals is projected to surge by 75%, fuelled by the growing adoption of advanced technologies. The rise of remote work and the gig economy is also expected to contribute to a 10% increase in employment. However, with rapid technological advancements, nearly 40% of the workforce will need upskilling to remain competitive.

The report revealed notable salary trends across experience levels.DevOps professionals with AWS expertise have seen a 10% pay rise across all experience levels. Frontend developers with 0-5 years of experience have faced a salary drop of about ₹1.5 LPA, while those with over six years have gained nearly ₹4 LPA.

Python remains the highest-paying backend skill, with salaries doubling every five years of experience.

Bangalore continues to be India’s top tech hub, housing 35% of the country’s IT workforce, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad (20% each), Pune (15%), and Chennai (10%). However, remote work is allowing professionals to move to smaller cities, expanding the talent pool. Tier-2 cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Indore are emerging as promising tech hubs, particularly for AI and cybersecurity roles.

Skill-based hiring is expected to take priority over diversity hiring, as companies focus on deep tech and AI expertise.

“As organisations adapt to evolving skill demands and new hiring strategies, professionals who invest in upskilling and specialisation will stay ahead in their careers,” said Sarbojit Mallick, Co-founder of Instahyre.


