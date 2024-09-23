OpenAI staff 'taken aback' by new 'ominous' logo rebranding

OpenAI is reportedly set for significant changes next year, including the unveiling of a new logo. According to a report by Fortune, the AI research giant's employees were less than enthusiastic when they got an early look at the proposed design during a recent company-wide meeting.
The iconic hexagonal flower symbol, synonymous with ChatGPT's rise in popularity, is set to be replaced by a large black "O" or a minimalist circle. Staff members, however, reportedly found the new design lacking in creativity and described it as "ominous."
The current logo, designed to embody "precision, potential, and optimism," contrasts sharply with the proposed replacement which employees found uninspiring. Sources cited by Fortune suggest the redesign is part of a larger rebranding effort that began a year ago, after OpenAI brought in new talent for its internal creative and design team.
A key reason for the change, the report notes, is that OpenAI doesn't own the typefaces used in its existing logo and website. The rebranding could be aimed at solidifying the company's identity as it becomes a more recognized name.
The logo isn't the only shift on the horizon for OpenAI. The company is also expected to move away from its hybrid non-profit structure, which has been in place since its founding. CEO Sam Altman reportedly informed employees that OpenAI will adopt a more traditional for-profit structure next year.
With major changes looming, including the logo revamp, it remains to be seen if leadership will take employee feedback into account before introducing the new branding to the public.