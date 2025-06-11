            
  • Home
  • digital
  • threads-to-break-away-from-instagram-with-independent-dm-feature-69787

Threads to break away from Instagram with independent DM feature

The standalone Threads inbox will debut in select regions including Hong Kong, Thailand and Argentina, before expanding globally.

By  Storyboard18Jun 11, 2025 12:10 PM
Threads to break away from Instagram with independent DM feature
Meta has been exploring messaging options for Threads for over a year.

Meta is taking a critical step in evolving Threads into an independent social platform, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing that the app will begin testing its own direct messaging (DM) feature, one that no longer depends on Instagram. As per the reports, the standalone Threads inbox will debut in select regions including Hong Kong, Thailand and Argentina, before expanding globally. For now, the feature is limited to one-on-one conversations, group chats are not yet supported.

The move breaks a major dependency that has defined Threads since its July 2023 launch. Initially tethered tightly to Instagram’s user graph and infrastructure, Threads is now clearly charting a path of its own, starting with one of the most fundamental features, messaging, of any social platform.

This change directly addresses one of the biggest user friction points. Many Threads users have built networks distinct from their Instagram circles, shaped by the platform’s open, public nature and similar to the dynamics seen on X, formerly Twitter, or Bluesky. Yet, until now, communicating with those new contacts still required switching to Instagram, an experience many found disjointed.

Meta has been exploring messaging options for Threads for over a year. In 2023, Instagram was prototyping a system that allowed Threads users to DM via their Instagram inbox. Instagram head Adam Mosseri had also publicly entertained the idea of a shared inbox, based on the assumption that user bases largely overlapped. But over time, it’s become clear that Threads has developed a personality and community of its own.

Zuckerberg’s announcement signals more than a feature rollout; it’s a quiet but clear statement that Threads is graduating from Instagram’s shadow.


Tags
First Published on Jun 11, 2025 12:10 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Judge blocks class action in Google Chrome privacy lawsuit

Judge blocks class action in Google Chrome privacy lawsuit

Special Coverage

Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 to debut in Delhi as India stakes its claim on the future of global media

Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 to debut in Delhi as India stakes its claim on the future of global media

Television

Paramount slashes 3% of US workforce amid industry turmoil

Paramount slashes 3% of US workforce amid industry turmoil

Digital

Google offers strategic buyouts to U.S. employees amid culture and performance reset

Google offers strategic buyouts to U.S. employees amid culture and performance reset

Digital

Kerala High Court to hear PIL against 'unfair' multiplex ticket pricing

Kerala High Court to hear PIL against 'unfair' multiplex ticket pricing

How it Works

A growing bond at what cost?: How AI chatbots are mining emotions on social media

A growing bond at what cost?: How AI chatbots are mining emotions on social media

Brand Makers

Vijay Mallya 'humbled', 'overwhelmed' after podcast goes viral; some users call it 'image laundering'

Vijay Mallya 'humbled', 'overwhelmed' after podcast goes viral; some users call it 'image laundering'