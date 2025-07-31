Meta to test job applicants with AI-powered coding interviews

As AI reshapes the way tech companies build and operate, Meta is planning a major shift in how it hires software talent. The company will soon ask job applicants to solve coding problems using AI assistants — a decision that reflects both the practical tools developers now use and Meta’s growing commitment to AI across its business. The new format is designed to simulate real-world developer environments, where AI is not just a support tool but a co-worker.

According to internal communications reviewed by 404 Media, the upcoming interview model will allow shortlisted candidates to access AI tools while working through coding assessments. Meta is currently piloting this format internally, inviting employees to take part in mock interviews to refine the structure and questions. “Meta is developing a new type of coding interview in which candidates have access to an AI assistant,” the internal post read. “This is more representative of the developer environment that our future employees will work in, and also makes LLM-based cheating less effective.”

This signals a deeper shift in what Meta expects from future engineers: not just raw coding ability, but the skill to collaborate with AI systems, prompt large language models effectively, and adapt quickly to AI-enhanced workflows. It’s a reflection of how engineering jobs are changing—and of Meta’s expectations from a modern workforce.

The hiring change is also aligned with broader moves within Meta, including the formation of Superintelligence Labs, a division focused on pushing the boundaries of AI development. On a podcast with Joe Rogan earlier this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted, “I think this year, probably in 2025, we at Meta as well as the other companies... are going to have an AI that can effectively be a mid-level engineer that you have at your company that can write code.”