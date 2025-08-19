WhatsApp AI may be reading your group chats, warns Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp has rolled out a series of new features in its latest update, but hidden within them is a change that could allow artificial intelligence tools to scan conversations. The development has sparked concern among users after Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma publicly flagged the update.
Taking to X, Sharma wrote: “IMP: If you are part of a WhatsApp group, from today onwards WhatsApp is allowing AI to read chats. Enable this setting to block it.” He accompanied the post with screenshots illustrating how users can disable the new option and activate Advanced Chat Privacy for additional security.
????IMP If you are part of WhatsApp group. Today onwards WhatsApp is allowing ai to read chats. ‼️‼️— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 19, 2025
So enable this setting to block it. pic.twitter.com/VhJomO4Msd
New features unveiled Alongside the AI-related update, WhatsApp has introduced several tools designed to enhance user experience. These include:
Scheduled group calls: Users can now plan group calls in advance by navigating to the Calls tab, tapping the “+” button, and selecting Schedule Call. Participants can be invited directly from the app, and attendees will receive reminders before the call begins.
Call management: All upcoming calls can now be tracked through the Calls tab. In addition, the creator of a call link will be notified whenever a participant joins.
Interactive tools: WhatsApp has added engagement-focused features such as “raise hand” and emoji reactions, mirroring functionality seen on platforms like Zoom and Google Meet.
Meta’s AI push The move is part of a broader effort by Meta to integrate artificial intelligence into its messaging ecosystem. One of the more notable additions has been Message Summaries, which automatically generates concise recaps of unread conversations using Meta AI.
According to a report by AFP, Meta is also preparing to monetise WhatsApp’s Updates tab further. Plans include introducing paid channel subscriptions, promoting certain channels in the Discovery directory, and placing advertisements within Status updates.
While Meta has promoted these changes as steps towards a more connected and interactive WhatsApp experience, Sharma’s warning highlights growing concerns around AI-driven features and user privacy. The company has not yet issued a statement in response to his remarks.