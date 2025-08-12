WhatsApp may introduce Instagram link verification for iOS via Meta Accounts

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS that will allow users to verify their Instagram profile links through Meta’s Accounts Centre. According to WABetaInfo, the move aims to curb impersonation, minimise confusion, and reduce the risk of scams. The feature is currently in testing and has yet to see a wider rollout.
Earlier, WhatsApp introduced a similar capability for Android in a beta update, enabling verification of Instagram links. The latest development extends this functionality to iOS users.
Once verified, a badge will appear in the chat information screen, signalling to contacts that the linked Instagram account genuinely belongs to the user who shared it. If the verification process is unsuccessful, no authenticity label will be displayed.
At present, WhatsApp allows users to add any social media link to their profiles, but there is no in-built mechanism to confirm the legitimacy of these links. This leaves scope for impersonation or misleading accounts. The new verification feature would address this by requiring users to link their WhatsApp account to Meta’s Accounts Centre — the unified dashboard for managing connected profiles across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Verification will remain optional. Users can continue adding unverified links to their WhatsApp profiles without restrictions if they choose not to link accounts. However, unverified links will not carry a trust badge, leaving recipients to rely on their own judgment and external cues to assess authenticity.
For those prioritising authenticity, verification offers an added layer of credibility and can help protect their identity while reducing the risk of impersonation or the spread of false information.
In a related development, WhatsApp recently rolled out a Safety Overview feature to strengthen user protection against suspicious activity. This tool alerts users when they are added to unfamiliar or potentially unsafe groups, providing information such as the group name, creator, and member list. The platform is also working on additional safety features aimed at helping users identify and avoid scams.