YouTube rolls out fresh look and interactive updates across web, mobile, and TV

YouTube has announced a major visual and functional update to its video player, introducing new icons, updated controls, and enhanced user interactions across platforms. The redesign, which began rolling out on 13 October, aims to make the viewing experience more engaging and intuitive while ensuring that on-screen content is less obscured.
According to Google’s blog post, the revamped player will now include threaded replies in the comments section, allowing for more structured conversations between users. YouTube is also introducing custom “like” animations on select content — for instance, a music note animation appears when liking a music video, while sports clips feature a themed visual cue.
The update also brings improvements to the platform’s double-tap ‘seek’ feature, which lets users skip forward or backward in a video. Transitions between tabs on the YouTube mobile app have been refined with smoother motion design for more seamless navigation.
Additionally, YouTube has revamped the process for saving videos to playlists or Watch Later, making it more interactive and visually appealing with a refreshed interface and simplified steps.
The rollout covers YouTube on web, mobile, and TV, with the platform emphasising that these design changes are intended to improve accessibility, engagement, and visual clarity across all devices.
