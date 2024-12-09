Dream Sports Foundation partners with MSSA to grow Mumbai as a sports hub

Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, has announced a five-year partnership with the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA). As per DSF, the collaboration will span across 20 sports with a focus on Hockey, Football, Cricket, Athletics, Table Tennis and Badminton.

MSSA has played a historic role in the growth of sports in the city with legends like Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Chirag Shetty and many more, participating in tournaments in their youth.

This association with MSSA marks a significant step in DSF's effort to elevate the quality and competitiveness of youth sports. By combining MSSA's grassroots network with DSF's commitment to sporting excellence, this partnership aims to set new standards for organizing sporting tournaments. These efforts align with the goals outlined in the National Sports Policy 2024, by the Government of India.

Bhavit Sheth, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Dream Sports said, “We’re thrilled to partner with an association that is integral to Mumbai’s grassroots sporting culture and has made the city proud. In line with our vision to Make Sports Better, we’re excited to support young athletes and help unlock their potential while contributing to India’s vision of becoming a sporting superpower.”

Through this partnership, DSF will help MSSA promote fitness and discipline among thousands of school going students in Mumbai while enhancing the quality of their existing championships. Going forward, DSF under this partnership will curate training programs for young athletes, PE teachers and coaches.