Karwa Chauth to generate Rs 25,000 Cr | Delhi HC hearts Karisma Kapoor's children's plea

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Karwa Chauth to generate Rs 25,000 crore business for traders: CAIT

A day ahead of Karwa Chauth, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) projected that the festival will generate business worth around Rs 25,000 crore for traders across the country.

Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of CAIT, said the festival provides a significant boost to India’s retail trade and economy, particularly in categories such as jewellery, apparel, cosmetics, sweets, gift items, and decorative products.

Delhi HC hears Karisma Kapoor’s children’s plea in ₹30,000-crore Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle

The Delhi High Court on October 9 is to hear a suit filed by actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, who are seeking a share in their late father and industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore personal estate.

At a previous hearing on September 27, Justice Jyoti Singh made a key intervention in the ongoing inheritance dispute, allowing Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to submit details of his movable and immovable assets in a sealed cover. However, the court had then rejected Priya’s plea to create a “confidentiality club” that would restrict access to these documents.

Royal Enfield expands online retail push, lists 350cc range on Amazon

Royal Enfield on Thursday announced that customers can now purchase its 350cc range of motorcycles through Amazon India. The initiative, part of a new collaboration between Royal Enfield and Amazon, is currently available in five cities — New Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

According to the company, models including the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and the new Meteor 350 will be available on the e-commerce platform. Deliveries and after-sales support will continue to be managed by customers’ preferred Royal Enfield dealerships in their respective cities.

Tata Trusts expects unity and resolution amid boardroom tensions: Report

Members of the Tata Trusts Group have reportedly expressed confidence that the ongoing internal tensions will be resolved following upcoming deliberations. According to CNBCTV18, an anonymous source said, “We are confident that the group will move forward with unity and purpose.”

Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes list of India's 100 richest people with $105 billion net worth

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has once again topped the Forbes list of India’s 100 richest people, retaining his title as the nation’s wealthiest with a net worth of $105 billion. Ambani has recently forayed into artificial intelligence through Reliance Intelligence, also confirmed plans to list Jio in 2026.

Following Ambani is Gautam Adani and family with a fortune of $92 billion. The Adani Group chairman’s wealth rebounded after India’s securities regulator stated that Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations could not be proven, easing investor concerns that had sparked a 2023 sell-off in Adani stocks.