TCS buys US digital marketing firm ListEngage for $72.8 million

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it will acquire US-based ListEngage MidCo, along with its subsidiary ListEngage LLC, for $72.8 million. The Massachusetts-based company provides digital marketing services through Salesforce platforms such as Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and also offers AI advisory solutions.
ListEngage MidCo reported a turnover of $24.3 million in FY2024 and employs over 100 people.
“TCS will gain from ListEngage’s expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory, strengthening our global Salesforce practice,” TCS said in a statement to the BSE. The company also highlighted that the acquisition will enhance its relationship with Salesforce, leveraging ListEngage’s strong presence on Salesforce’s advisory boards and its close ties with Salesforce’s selling teams.
Separately, TCS announced its Q2 FY26 results, reporting revenue of Rs 65,799 crore, up 3.7% QoQ and 0.8% sequentially. The company’s net income rose 8.4% YoY to Rs 12,904 crore, while international revenue grew 0.6% QoQ.
Commenting on the performance, K Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, said, “We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. Our transformation is anchored in talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships, and customer value. The investments, including building a world-class AI infrastructure business, demonstrate our commitment to this transformation.”