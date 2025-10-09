Google to invest €5 billion into AI and Data centre expansion, creating hundreds of jobs

ADVERTISEMENT
US tech giant Google has announced plans to invest €5 billion ($5.8 billion) in Belgium, targeting the expansion of its AI infrastructure and data centre network. The move is set to create hundreds of new jobs while bolstering local economic growth, as per a report by Reuters. Reports state this investment will focus on Google’s existing Saint-Ghislain site and the new Farciennes campus, where construction is already underway.
The project has been reported to be a strong endorsement of Belgium’s tech ecosystem, highlighting the country’s potential as a key hub for cloud computing and artificial intelligence in Europe. Google said the expansion will provide large-scale computing capacity powered entirely by carbon-free energy and offer opportunities for local suppliers and contractors.
The investment will upgrade and expand Google’s facilities in Saint-Ghislain and Farciennes, enabling the company to manage large volumes of digital data and support advanced AI systems. Both sites are being designed to run entirely on clean energy, supporting Google’s global goal of carbon-free operations by 2030. The expansion will also help drive the development of new onshore wind farms in Belgium to power the data centres sustainably.
The project is expected to create roughly 300 new full-time jobs directly, while indirectly supporting around 15,000 additional roles through local contractors and business partners. Google currently works with approximately 150 Belgian suppliers, including 80 in Wallonia, and the expansion will further stimulate employment across construction, technology, and service sectors.
Prime Minister Bart De Wever welcomed the investment, noting that it reinforces Belgium’s growing significance as a digital and green technology hub within Europe.