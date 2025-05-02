72.4% of TV viewing on ad-supported platforms in Q1 2025: Nielsen

ADVERTISEMENT
Nielsen, the audience measurement, data and analytics platform, has launched 'The Ad Supported Gauge' —a new extension of The Gauge. According to the report, in Q1 of 2025, 72.4% of TV viewing was on ad-supported platforms, compared to 27.6% for ad-free platforms. Traditional TV (cable and broadcast) are tied at about 29% to account for 58% of total ad-supported TV.
The new quarterly report provided comprehensive look at the portion of television that delivers advertising across broadcast, cable and streaming. With these new insights, advertisers and agencies will have an essential view of opportunities to connect with consumers across ad-supported platforms ahead of the 2025 TV upfronts.
“Every day our clients use our data to make informed decisions about their business. As we head into the Upfront, this ad supported layer to our industry defining Gauge report provides deeper levels of analysis to help guide advertising strategies,” said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen.
In terms of category share of ad-supported TV, streaming led with 42.4% , followed by cable with 28.9 % and broadcast with 28.7%.
The new insights were made possible by enhancements to Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings leveraging the Streaming Meter, which is available to clients who subscribe. The Ad Supported Gauge provides a quarterly view of the landscape, with the next edition available ahead of the fall TV season.