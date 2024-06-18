Amazon Fresh expands grocery service in 130+ cities in India

With an aim to redefine grocery shopping in India, Amazon India announced the expansion of Amazon Fresh, its full-basket grocery service of wet and dry groceries including fruits, vegetables, chilled products, beauty, baby, personal care, and pet products among other daily grocery needs, to 130+ cities.

Amazon Fresh Sellers source fruits and vegetables from over 11,000 farmers and ensure the quality of the produce through a ‘4-step quality check’. Customers in cities including Ambala, Aurangabad, Hoshiarpur, Dharwad, Una, Suri, and others now will be able to avail services from Amazon Fresh.

Srikant Sree Ram, Director, Amazon Fresh IN said, “Amazon Fresh is reshaping grocery shopping in India. We bring fresh produce and daily essentials right at the doorsteps of our customers across 130 cities in India. Our expansion and focus on quality products demonstrate our commitment to serve customers and offer them the best online shopping experience for fresh produce and daily essentials. Further, customers can avail benefits from cashback, offers, and bank discounts, adding value to their every purchase.”