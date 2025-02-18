Amazon Online India tops digital ad spending in 2024; Google drops to ninth position: TAM

Ad impressions on Digital medium increased by almost 12.7 times in 2024 over 2020. Also, 2022 and 2023 witnessed massive growth 9.5 folds and 11.9 times in terms of ad impressions respectively over 2020. Compared to 2023, there was increase in ad impressions by 7% in 2024 on Digital medium. In Quarterly Trends, Q’2 of 2024 observed a growth of 9% compared to Q’1 of 2024, as per a report by TAM.

Services and other 4 sectors among top 10 retained their respective positions during 2024 over 2023. During 2024, Personal Healthcare and Telecom Products were the new entrants compared to 2023 in Top Sectors and secured 8th & 9th positions respectively. The Top 2 Sectors added more than 55% share of ad impressions on Digital medium.

Ecom-Other Services was the leading category with 12% share of ad impressions in 2024. Cellular Phones-Smart Phones was the only new entrant in Top Categories in Y 2024 over 2023. Together, the top 10 categories added 45% share of ad impressions.

Amazon Online India maintained its 1st position in the Top Advertisers list during 2024 over 2023. In 2024, Google descended to 9th position compared to its 4th position in 2023. More than 155 K advertisers were present on Digital medium during 2024.

Amazon.In tops among the leading 10 brands in 2024 with 3% of the ad impression share. Among the Top 10 brands, 4 of them belonged to Ecom-Online Shopping category. Out of the Top 10 brands present in 2024, 4 of them were New Entrants. Among the Top brands, 2 of them belonged to Amazon Online India.

Ecom-Other Services among the categories saw highest increase in Ad secondages with growth of 47% followed by Ecom-Financial Services with 39% growth during 2024 compared to 2023. Additionally, Corporate-Auto leads among top 10 categories in terms of highest growth % (i.e. more than two times) in 2024 over 2023.

100 K+ advertisers exclusively publicized during 2024 compared to 2023. Coroot Inc was the top Exclusive Advertiser in 2024 on Digital medium.

Twitter Display topped with 33% of Digital ad impressions during Y 2024 followed by In APP Display on 2nd position with 18% share. Programmatic was the most popular method for promoting Ads on Digital platforms, accounting for 88% of total ad impressions, followed by Ad Network method with 4% share in 2024.