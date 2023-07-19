Out of the 8 crore plus creators in India, brands are currently engaging with a mere 20,000

Despite the appearance of content creators effortlessly making money through brand endorsements on the internet, the reality is that they are still underutilized. Out of the eight crore plus creators in India, brands are currently engaging with a mere 20,000 creators for their influencer marketing campaigns.

As per, a report by Singapore-based Creator Tech company Animeta, brands have a very limited access to less than 1 percent of the entire creator universe.

“Out of the 3500+ brands that are looking for influencer marketing, millions of creators have no way to access and work with these brands,” the report said.

The report also elaborates on the category of creators India has currently. It said, 9.22 lakh creators have at least 100 followers across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Out of the 9.22 lakh creators 53 percent, fall under the category of nano creators with less than 10,000 followers.

Micro creators, with followers ranging from 10,000 to 1 lakh, make up 3.35 lakh or 36 percent of the total creator population. Additionally, 95,000 creators (10 percent) are categorized as macro creators with 1 to 10 lakh followers, while the remaining 7,000 (0.8 percent) are considered mega creators with 10 lakh or more followers.

“With the exponential growth rate of individual creators in India, this distribution across nano to mega categories is expected to expand rapidly. As creators and brands continue to emerge, and the creator economy becomes more organized, it is projected that over the next two years, a staggering 10 lakh creators will be actively engaged in influencer campaigns,” the report said. According to Krishna Desai, chief product officer at Animeta, creators are no longer bound by geographical limitations or restricted to niche audiences.