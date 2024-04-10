comScore            

      Apple assembles $14 billion worth of iPhones in India in fiscal 2024

      Apple now makes as much as 14% or about 1 in 7 of its marquee devices from India, the report stated.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 10, 2024 12:31 PM
      Apple is increasingly looking to diversify its supply chain beyond China amid geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, even as China remains the largest iPhone-making hub in the world. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Apple Inc has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India in fiscal 2024, as per Bloomberg.

      Foxconn assembled nearly 67% while Pegatron Corp made about 17% of the India-made iPhones, the Bloomberg report added. Wistron Corp's plant in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, which the Tata Group took over last year, made the remaining.

      Apple is increasingly looking to diversify its supply chain beyond China amid geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, even as China remains the largest iPhone-making hub in the world.

      Reuters reported on Monday that Pegatron is in advanced talks to hand over control of its only iPhone manufacturing facility, located near Chennai in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, to the Tata Group.

      The Indian consumer goods conglomerate is also building another plant in Hosur in Tamil Nadu, with Pegatron likely to emerge as its joint venture partner.


      First Published on Apr 10, 2024 12:31 PM

