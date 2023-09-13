Apple has ditched the Lightning connector: here’s what it means for you

comScore

Apple has ditched its Lightning connector with the newly launched iPhone 15 series and replaced it with a USB-C type.

By  CNBC - TV18Sep 13, 2023 10:24 AM
The European Commission earlier estimated that a common charger will save 11,000 tons of e-waste annually in Europe alone while the tonnes of lightning cables that already owned because of previous iPhones could also add to the waste in the coming years. (Image source:Moneycontrol)

Apple has ditched its Lightning connector with the newly launched iPhone 15 series and replaced it with a USB-C type, you may already be familiar with if you’ve used Android phones.

So if one buys the latest iPhone 15 series, they’ll end up replacing all the spare charging cables at home and office. Switching is going to be a pain in the initial days but could ultimately make lives better. Let’s find out how...

1. USB-C is the champion of connectors. It doesn’t matter which way it is stuck in the device — there’s no “up” or “down” on either end.

2. Depending on your cable, your iPhone also could transfer data more quickly.

3. USB-C cables are cheap, definitely cheaper than lightning ones.

4. The biggest benefit is that one will be able to charge their iPhone from the same cable as many other phones and tablets.

Plus, it is better for the environment. In fact, the European Commission earlier estimated that a common charger will save 11,000 tons of e-waste annually in Europe alone while the tonnes of lightning cables that already owned because of previous iPhones could also add to the waste in the coming years.

However, a downside to this move is that not all Type-C cables are made equal so the switch could be a bit confusing.


First Published on Sep 13, 2023 10:19 AM

