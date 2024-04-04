comScore            

      How it Works

      Byju Raveendran no longer billionaire; net worth drops from Rs. 17545 crore to ZERO

      Byju’s was once one of India’s most valuable startups but has been facing trouble for a number of issues ranging from accounting irregularities, of courses and mass layoffs.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2024 12:24 PM
      Byju Raveendran no longer billionaire; net worth drops from Rs. 17545 crore to ZERO
      Over the last year, Byju’s has let go of thousands of employees amid its battle with slowing demand of online learning services and VC funding winter. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Byju Raveendran, co-founder of the troubled edtech company Byju’s has lost his billionaire status, according to the recently-released ‘Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024’. Last year, Raveendran had a net worth of Rs. 17545 crore or $2.1 billion. That net worth today, has fallen to ZERO.

      Byju’s was once one of India’s most valuable startups but has been facing trouble for a number of issues ranging from accounting irregularities, of courses and mass layoffs, reported Moneycontrol.

      Over the last year, Byju’s has let go of thousands of employees amid its battle with slowing demand of online learning services and VC funding winter. Moneycontrol has earlier reported that the company’s investor board members had left too due to differences with Raveendran.

      “Only four people from last year’s list dropped off this time, including former edtech star Byju Raveendran, whose firm Byju’s was enveloped in multiple crises and its valuation was marked down by BlackRock to $1 billion, a fraction of its peak $22 billion valuation in 2022.” Forbes said regarding its list of billionaires.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 4, 2024 10:11 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Exclusive: TAM applies for ratings license with MIB as TRAI mulls multiple agencies

      Exclusive: TAM applies for ratings license with MIB as TRAI mulls multiple agencies

      Brand Makers

      Sales and marketing sector offering an average salary hike of 25 percent - 40 percent: Michael Page

      Sales and marketing sector offering an average salary hike of 25 percent - 40 percent: Michael Page

      How it Works

      Thomas Cook India foresees continued growth in leisure travel despite elevated costs

      Thomas Cook India foresees continued growth in leisure travel despite elevated costs

      How it Works

      WebEngage aqui-hires data scientists from Propellor.ai to bolster AI practice

      WebEngage aqui-hires data scientists from Propellor.ai to bolster AI practice

      How it Works

      Election season fails to boost smartphone demand

      Election season fails to boost smartphone demand

      How it Works

      SC to look into alleged non-compliance of Ajit Pawar group for not adding disclaimers for using clock symbol

      SC to look into alleged non-compliance of Ajit Pawar group for not adding disclaimers for using clock symbol

      How it Works

      Synthetic media like deepfakes drive Cyber threats surge in India: Deloitte

      Synthetic media like deepfakes drive Cyber threats surge in India: Deloitte