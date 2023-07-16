Chandrayaan-3 launch: News18 platforms post record breaking live concurrent numbers

The Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 14th.
Streaming the launch live on YouTube, News18 platforms including regional channels witnessed record number of live concurrent viewers.
On YouTube, News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh’s digital platform achieved an impressive milestone with 421K live concurrent viewers. In the case of CNN-News18, it garnered 320K live concurrent viewers respectively.
Maintaining the leadership position during the launch, News18’s YouTube platforms surpassed live stream numbers of Aaj Tak and Zee News.
In June, News18 Network garnered 5.1 billion views on YouTube and Facebook combined and became the preferred choice for viewers seeking news content on digital.