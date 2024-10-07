DD Sports, FanCode to broadcast bilateral hockey series between India and Germany

ADVERTISEMENT
DD Sports, the public sports broadcaster, along with FanCode will broadcast the two-match bilateral hockey series between the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and the Germany Men’s Hockey Team.
The hockey series is scheduled to take place on October 23 and 24 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
FanCode and DD Sports’ combined reach will mean that hockey action will be accessible to fans in every corner of the country, with interest in the game at an all-time high after India’s successful Olympic campaign where the men’s team finished with a bronze medal. Germany ended their campaign with a silver medal.
Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "We have had a fruitful partnership with FanCode through the Hockey India National Championships. They have played a vital role in making hockey more accessible to sports fans nationwide. With the India vs. Germany Test Series set to be streamed on their platform alongside telecast on DD Sports, one of the largest sports channels in India, this partnership will provide a significant boost to our mission of reaching a wider audience."
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “We are confident that the association will enhance the viewing experience for passionate hockey fans in India and contribute significantly to our larger vision of making the sport accessible and visible across India."
Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, FanCode, said, “We are proud to extend our partnership with Hockey India with the bilateral series between India and Germany. The series showcases the best of international hockey, and we’re excited to bring the action to hockey enthusiasts in India.”
As part of Hockey India's vision to promote the sport across the country, this series marks the return of men's international hockey to the national capital after a decade, with the last match played in January 2014 during the Hero Hockey World League Final – Men’s Round 4.
Having successfully hosted the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in Ranchi, Hockey India has expanded its efforts beyond Odisha to grow hockey's presence in India. The organisation is also gearing up to host the upcoming Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar, in November 2024.